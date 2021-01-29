Usca Ria LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,742 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PPL by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,405,000 after buying an additional 291,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PPL by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,280,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in PPL by 0.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,242,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in PPL by 17.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 470,920 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PPL by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,247,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,161,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

