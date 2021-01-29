Usca Ria LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth $944,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSTH opened at $27.39 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $31.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

