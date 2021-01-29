Usca Ria LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,949,000 after buying an additional 5,641,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,630 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $38,199,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,057,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,489,000 after purchasing an additional 720,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.06.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

