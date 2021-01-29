Usca Ria LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,802 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,701,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,279,000 after acquiring an additional 60,958 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,851,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,653,000 after purchasing an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,562,000 after purchasing an additional 449,214 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,316,000 after purchasing an additional 246,151 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,245,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,484 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNV opened at $121.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.79.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

