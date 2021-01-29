Usca Ria LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,210 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 1,614 shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $34,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IGI stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

