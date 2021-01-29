Usca Ria LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,625 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,552 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after buying an additional 735,504 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,718,000 after buying an additional 554,174 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,878,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.95.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $234.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.77. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of -198.42 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

