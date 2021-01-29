Usca Ria LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 341,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 219,860 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 142,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 98,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $57.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

