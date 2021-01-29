Usca Ria LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $538.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $523.22 and its 200-day moving average is $505.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $237.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

