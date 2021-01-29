Usca Ria LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 29,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in BHP Group by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $69.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $74.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.