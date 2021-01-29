Usca Ria LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 171,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.13% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000.

Get Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of BFT stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.39.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.