Usca Ria LLC Purchases 16,285 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 163.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 22,641 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,996,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter.

HACK opened at $60.83 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51.

