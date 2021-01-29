Usca Ria LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,722 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after buying an additional 1,115,897 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,724,000 after buying an additional 742,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,673.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after buying an additional 557,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

