Usca Ria LLC Raises Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 138.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 57,150 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

NYSE:WMB opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 195.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

