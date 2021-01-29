Usca Ria LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Usca Ria LLC cut its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 578.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $422,136.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,179,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,467 shares of company stock worth $14,295,738 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $238.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.49 and its 200 day moving average is $201.37.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

