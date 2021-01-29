Usca Ria LLC Trims Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. South State CORP. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $216.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

