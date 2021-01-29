USDJ (USDJ) Market Cap Reaches $14.34 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.34 million and $4.34 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00049405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00125481 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00262299 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00065603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00065511 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.80 or 0.00311427 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 14,646,630 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

