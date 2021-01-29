USDX [Lighthouse] Achieves Market Cap of $650,147.18 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $650,147.18 and approximately $1,231.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,700.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.64 or 0.01136977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.69 or 0.00473982 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00037993 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008385 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002064 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

