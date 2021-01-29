USDX [Lighthouse] Reaches Market Capitalization of $649,609.63 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $649,609.63 and approximately $1,230.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,361.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.22 or 0.01190669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.89 or 0.00509234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038586 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008898 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002284 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.