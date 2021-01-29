USDx stablecoin Market Cap Reaches $7.07 Million (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,478.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.01173022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.00497611 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038299 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000448 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008727 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002209 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

