USDX (USDX) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007505 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003002 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006618 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000042 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX's total supply is 3,768,685 coins.