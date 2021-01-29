USDX (USDX) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007505 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003002 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001743 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006618 BTC.
- NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- BlockStamp (BST) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000075 BTC.
About USDX
SHA-256
hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “
USDX Coin Trading
USDX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.