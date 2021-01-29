Utrum Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges (OOT)

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Utrum has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Utrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Utrum has a total market capitalization of $263,140.20 and approximately $142.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00045794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00116145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00061468 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00240215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00060304 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,809.04 or 0.81720876 BTC.

Utrum Profile

Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrum’s official website is utrum.io . Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrum Coin Trading

Utrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

