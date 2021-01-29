Utrust Market Capitalization Reaches $110.53 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. Utrust has a total market cap of $110.53 million and approximately $11.55 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Utrust has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00062919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.00755481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.90 or 0.03765073 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00033638 BTC.

Utrust is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

