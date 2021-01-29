Utrust Trading Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $107.23 million and $7.37 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00066706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.21 or 0.00870281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00049736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.28 or 0.04208178 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017740 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

