V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 225,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,847,000 after buying an additional 50,203 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,594. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America cut V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

