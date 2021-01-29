V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Reduced by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 151,655 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in V.F. by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in V.F. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in V.F. by 28.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 225,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 50,203 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in V.F. by 4.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $79.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Several analysts have commented on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.94.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.