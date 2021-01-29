Vai (VAI) Reaches Market Cap of $42.23 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $42.23 million and approximately $875,480.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00122337 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00065271 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00258336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00063797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00033573 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 42,225,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,229,261 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

Vai Token Trading

Vai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

