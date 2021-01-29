Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. New Street Research cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.93.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $267.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.04.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.64) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

