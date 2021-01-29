Validity (VAL) Price Down 6.5% This Week

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $35,440.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Validity has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00002011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00127162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00267246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.10 or 0.00312437 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,223,640 coins and its circulating supply is 4,205,440 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Validity

Validity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

