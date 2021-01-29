Valor Token (VALOR) Market Cap Reaches $4.55 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Valor Token has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $199,260.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.71 or 0.00851412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.13 or 0.04141956 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.