VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.83

Shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.83 and traded as high as $27.88. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 15,022 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 26,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 375.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 67,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

