VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,502 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 6.73% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares during the period.

DURA traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $27.88. 1,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,505. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54.

