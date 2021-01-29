VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.18. 679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 25.82% of VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

