Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (VRE.TO) (TSE:VRE) Trading 0.9% Higher

Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (VRE.TO) (TSE:VRE)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$29.83 and last traded at C$29.66. 7,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 28,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.04.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (VRE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (VRE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.