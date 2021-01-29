Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.9% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,814,628. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48.

