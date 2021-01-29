Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,199 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 295,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 69,198 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

