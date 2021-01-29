Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.6% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $254.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,069. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $262.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.02.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

