Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.6% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,082,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,069. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $262.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.02.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

