Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,811 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.40. 10,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,364. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $96.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.04.

