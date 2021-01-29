Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.2% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,904,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 180,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 40,352 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $92.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

