Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.4% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.93. 4,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,643. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.42. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $181.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

