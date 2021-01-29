Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lifted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.2% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,486. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

