Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.36. The stock had a trading volume of 29,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,486. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

