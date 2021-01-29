Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.8% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,163,000 after acquiring an additional 884,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after acquiring an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,380,000 after acquiring an additional 562,267 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,667.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,222,000 after acquiring an additional 406,609 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.08. The company had a trading volume of 188,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,851. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.13. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

