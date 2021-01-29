Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.2% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $5.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.24. 7,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $291.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

