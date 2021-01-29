Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.60. The company had a trading volume of 86,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.