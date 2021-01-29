Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Raised by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 122,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $596,934,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded down $4.80 on Friday, reaching $342.33. The company had a trading volume of 289,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.