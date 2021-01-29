Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Lindbrook Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 17.5% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $71,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $195.67. 121,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,833,119. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $202.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

