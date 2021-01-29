Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 5.2% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 119,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,190,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 65,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $196.36. 81,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,833,119. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $202.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

