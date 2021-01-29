Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Financialcorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $136.66 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $156.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

