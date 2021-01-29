Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 100.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.20. 21,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,312. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.93. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.